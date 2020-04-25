Final Fantasy 7 Remake lets you play Red XIII using a save editor

Share it:

A new editor for save files Final Fantasy 7 Remake It allows you to play with Red XIII, a character that only appears as a companion in play, although with certain limitations.

The save editor is the work of Xeeynamo, and it's actually the Kingdom Hearts editor updated for Final Fantasy 7 Remake options. The software allows modifying decrypted saves of the video game to manage inventory, matter or character levels. What's surprising is that it also lets you choose your team members, including Red XIII.

Yep Red XIII is playable via save editing pic.twitter.com/9eoacm2VsA – James (@ MP1stLara) April 22, 2020

Lacking code as a playable character, adding it to your team has certain limitations on what you can do. For example, you can see in the top tweet that it has no special attack assasaplanded to the triangle button. It has its own attack animations, however, due to its status as a supporting character.

The biggest limitation is that you leave the team when a video scene starts or another member leaves the team. Keep in mind that this is a simple save editor and not a PC-style mod (something practically impossible on PS4) Red XIII is unlikely to be more than a temporary playable character on the console. However, it does indicate that if there is ever a PC version of the game, then modders can make it a more permanent teammate.