Final Fantasy 7 Remake latest trailer points to PC release

A new trailer released by Square Enix to commemorate the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (officially tomorrow, although you already know that it was distributed in Europe earlier to avoid delays due to the coronavirus crisis) it shows a clue of a potential launch on PC.

The clip 'Thank you for waiting' features Final Fantasy 7 director Remake Yoshinori Kitase reviewing the players from the key points of this reinvention of the intergenerational classic. More interesting, however, has ended up being the text that appears below the gameplay samples, where you can clearly read "captured on PC".

We already knew that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a temporary exclusive on PS4 which will last until April 2021, to make up for the small delay it had earlier this year, but this is confirmation that the PC version exists in some way. We do not know if it is a development build (yes, we know that all games are developed on PC) or the playable version on this platform.

It is a formality on the part of Square Enix to show that the material is not exactly what you could find on PS4 today, but it is still valuable information about the platforms on which it could land in the near future, considering that Since it was announced 5 years ago, we have never seen official confirmation beyond the "first on PlayStation" hinting that it will later on others. An Xbox One version was expected, but considering the dates it would be released, perhaps it will be directly for Xbox Series X.

The rest of the trailer explains the changes to the battle system in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and reviews how Square Enix has enhanced the 1997 classic to reach a new audience, something that we also tell you in the following video.

As you know, this release is not the complete game, only a part of the original game. If you are not afraid of spoilers and want to know if your favorite moments are included or not in this installment, review where Final Fantasy 7 Remake cuts compared to the original.