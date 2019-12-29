Final Fantasy 7 Remake is (again) the most awaited game by Famitsu readers!

Share it:

As per tradition, Famitsu, a well-known Japanese magazine, asked its audience to express their preferences about the game that await them most.

Recently, the results of the survey conducted in the week between 5 and 11 December 2019 have been announced. As has already happened many times over the past few months, we are leading the ranking Final Fantasy VII Remake, expected revisiting of the iconic production Square Enix. As part of the title's promotional campaign, the software house recently exhibited a full-size version of Cloud's motorcycle and sword in Japan in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

In second place, with a lot of detachment, is instead the mysterious Tales of Arise, new chapter of the Tales of series, expected for a generic 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Finally, we close the podium Animal Crossing: New Horizons, exclusive arrival on Nintendo Switch. Below, you can view the Top-Ten full of the most anticipated games by readers of Famitsu:

(PS4) Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 1,219 votes; (PS4) Tales of Arise – 728 votes; (NSW) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 607 votes; (PS4) Nioh 2 – 522 votes; (PS4) Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 504 votes; (NSW) Bayonetta 3 – 453 votes; (PS4) Cyberpunk 2077 – 429 votes; (PS4) Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers – 406 votes; (NSW) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 389 votes; (PS4) Trials of Mana – 353 votes;

What do you think: what is your personal most awaited game?