Final Fantasy 7 Remake: in the USA the pre-order must be reconfirmed, under penalty of cancellation

US players who have decided to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the official Square Enix store they found themselves having to face an unexpected situation.

The Japanese company is sending emails to all players who have pre-ordered the Standard, Deluxe and 1st Class (Collector's Edition) editions of Final Fantasy VII Remake to confirm their reservation by February 28, 2020. If this does not happen, Square Enix will proceed to the definitive cancellation of the pre-order and will not guarantee the opportunity to do it again, due "of limited quantities available". According to what can be read in the official press release, the decision would have been made due to the postponement of Final Fantasy VII Remake, whose release date has been moved from March 3 to April 10. Square Enix also said that charges for purchases will be made on February 28th.

At the moment, it seems that this procedure is mandatory only and exclusively for those who have made the pre-order on the official Square Enix store in the United States of Americatherefore it should not affect the Italian market. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, remember, will be released on April 10 exclusively on PlayStation 4, where it will remain an exclusive for an exact year. Still no official news about the launch of the much rumored Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo.