Final Fantasy 7 Remake has sold over five million copies, is now on offer

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake has placed over five million physical and digital copies worldwide since the launch in early April. To date, it is the best-selling digital game in the publisher's history.

To celebrate this milestone, Square Enix has decided to discount the game up to 34% on the PlayStation Store and at some selected retailers where Final Fantasy VII Remake will be on promotion until August 19th.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is the reinterpretation of one of the most revolutionary RPGs in history and has been completely rebuilt with the help of the best modern technologies. In addition to its unforgettable characters and thrilling storyline, the game also includes a hybrid battle system that combines real-time action with strategic command-based combat. The first game of this project is set in the eclectic city of Midgar and is a completely independent experience that deepens even more the iconic characters and the wonderful game world.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake it is only available on PS4 and PS4 PRO in exclusive thunderstorm at least until April 2021, the development team is working on the second part, not yet officially announced and without a launch window.