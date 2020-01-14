Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed

Square Enix shared a few minutes ago bad news for those who have Final Fantasy VII Remake among its most anticipated releases of 2020, as the game will no longer be available in early March. Instead the new date is April 10.

The return to Midgar has been in the works for a very, very long time. Originally announced back at E3 2015, Final Fantasy VII Remake changed development hands and restarted from scratch before it was re-revealed earlier this year. Besides the obvious graphical upgrade, Sony promises FF7 Remake will expand the story of Midgar, taking us deeper into the lore and characters than the 1997 PS1 original. Additionally, FF7 Remake's combat system has been updated for the modern generation, adopting a FFXV-style real-time action system. But, for old-school purists, Square-Enix will also include a classic battle mode. Note that the March 3 release date isn't for the entire thing, though: because it's such a large undertaking, this remake will be delivered in an episode. But, don't worry, the second part has already begun development, so hopefully we won't have to wait another 20 years to continue our adventure.

The study has stated that they need this additional time to refine the product a bit more and launch it with a finish according to the expectations that the players and themselves have put into the work.

The delay is one month and a few days, but it still dangerously brings it closer to great titans of the year like Cyberpunk 2077 who will arrive at the stores a week later, making those who have little time to play consider what it is More convenient to invest your money.