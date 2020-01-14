Square Enix shared a few minutes ago bad news for those who have Final Fantasy VII Remake among its most anticipated releases of 2020, as the game will no longer be available in early March. Instead the new date is April 10.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed
January 14, 2020
3 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed
- Laura Flores better than Maribel Guard with body in bikini
- Nintendo renews the Mario & Luigi brand after the bankruptcy of AlphaDream
- Scarlett Johansson, Kevin Feige and Cate Shortland advance Black Widow in featurette Legacy
- Jakupovic withdraws from the Australian Open after a coughing attack caused by smoke
- Marvel's Avengers, the Avengers video game is delayed
- the living Marvel vampire who was born from censorship
- Horikoshi greets the new My Hero Academia figurine with a drawing
Add Comment