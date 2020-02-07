Final Fantasy 7 Remake gathers its protagonist is a spectacular art

Share it:

Today at Square Enix they wanted to share the main art of Final Fantasy VII Remake and of course it is a fantastic illustration in which all the heroes of the game appear posing with the corresponding epic.

Nobody is left behind here, because you have Cloud, Aeris, Tifa, Barret, Red XIII and even Fenrir, the iconic motorcycle of the protagonist that is part of an incredible edition for collectors unveiled in the past E3 2019.

All the characters look a new aspect thanks to the complete revision to which this classic has been submitted by launching in the second half of the 90s and which has now been technically, visually and playably reviewed to make it one of the most powerful releases of 2020

In principle the main plot of the original game will remain virtually intact in this review, but we will see a lot of new scenes, missions and combats and more news that justify returning to Midgard beyond the visual.

A few days ago the players received bad news to confirm that the launch of the game was delayed from March 3 to April 10 of this year. With this delay, the exclusivity was also expanded with PS4, which will end just one year after the game reaches stores on its new date.

Since the extensive presentation of the first gameplay of the game in June of last year we have been able to see a multitude of contents of the game and it even ended up filtering a demonstration that should have been published in the PS4 digital store and that ended up gutting almost everything that the game will have to offer. Complete game when ready to go on sale. At the time, representatives of Square Enix were quite affected by the scope of these leaks and the surprises they spoiled.