Final Fantasy 7 Remake: does the PS4 demo have a release date? Denial Comes – Updated

Update at 20:00 – The GameSpot editorial staff updated the original news apologizing and stating that what was reported is incorrect. The launch date of the alleged Final Fantasy 7 demo is still unknown and there is no evidence that it will coincide with the release of the full game, set for March 3, 2020. Our original news follows.

The existence of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo seems to have been proven by numerous sources and although Square Enix has not yet announced anything about it, the demo version of the game seems to be coming in the next few weeks.

As revealed by GameSpot, the demo will be available on the PlayStation Store from March 3, 2020, day of launch of the full game. In the trial version there is also a link that allows you to buy the game from the PlayStation Store, a clue that would actually suggest a simultaneous launch, unless the link in question can also be used for pre-order.

In recent weeks, numerous demo contents have been leaked including intro and video gameplay of Final Fantasy 7 Remake as well as various screenshots and information on weapons and characters contained in the trial version of the Square Enix game. The source code also contains information on the PC version of FF7 Remake, the latter never officially announced, at the moment we only know that the title will be available only on PS4 until March 2021, with an exclusive time period of twelve months.