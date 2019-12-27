Final Fantasy 7 Remake: does the ESRB rating reveal additions to the original storyline?

Share it:

A few months after the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the ESRB is eager to analyze the blockbuster of Square Enix to frame it in the classification system of video games intended for sale in the United States.

In justifying the choice to catalog the title with a "Teen" rating, corresponding to the "13+" of the European PEGI classification, the American government agency seems to provide us with advances on a part of the plot that was not present in the original masterpiece and that, consequently, should be added in the Remake.

The scene described by the ESRB, chosen precisely for the "mature" contents represented in it, depicts "a man who makes unmistakable gestures while observing women in skimpy clothes": Longtime fans of Final Fantasy 7 will notice the strong similarities between this scene and the one it involved Don Corneo in the 1997 title. The meticulous description provided to us by the American body, therefore, makes the addition of new portions of the plot dedicated to Don Corneo extremely probable, or at least this is the conclusion that can be reached on the basis of the form ESRB which classifies the new FF7 as "Teen".

While waiting for a clarification from Square Enix, we remind you that the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is scheduled for March 3, 2020 on PS4. The temporal exclusivity agreement signed by Sony and the Japanese software house it will last until 2021, at the end of which we will be able to witness the commercialization of FF7 Remake on a list of platforms that could include PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.