Final Fantasy 7 Remake: concert tour and original soundtrack in the summer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Square Enix released today the new trailer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake that allows you to listen to the main song of the soundtrack: the song Hollow was written by Nobuo Uematsu and sung by Yosh, a member of the Japanese rock band Survive Said The Prophet.

However, the surprises do not end here because the company has also announced a world tour with an orchestra dedicated precisely to soundtrack of FF7 Remake, in addition to the arrival of the soundtrack, available from next summer.

"THE fans will be able to hear the fantastic Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtrack live, including the main song of the game, during the world tour with orchestra that will visit 10 cities in collaboration with AWR Music Productions. The tour will begin in Los Angeles in June and the majestic orchestra and fantastic choir will interpret the game's soundtrack under the direction of Arnie Roth, a Grammy winner and famous for his works on Distant Worlds music from Final Fantasy. For those unable to participate, the complete Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtrack will also be available starting from summer 2020."

The remake of Final Fantasy VII will be released on April 10 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, the game was initially scheduled for March but has been postponed to allow developers to better refine some aspects of the project.