Final Fantasy 7 Remake: canceled an event in Tokyo for the Coronavirus alarm

The growing concerns related to the Coronavirus push Square Enix to cancel at the last moment a promotional event on Final Fantasy 7 Remake that should have been held today, February 22, on one of the main railway lines in Tokyo.

According to the Game Watch event report, theBattle Train event of FF7 Remake should have taken place between the stations of the Tokyo's Yamanote line, involving all fans of the role-playing series in a sort of "interactive treasure hunt" to participate in with a mobile app for augmented reality. The initiative would have allowed 280 fans of receive a souvenir dedicated to Cloud Strife, to Cheer Lockhart and to the other protagonists of Final Fantasy VII, as well as other 77 prizes for the winners of a social lottery.

The alarm of the population for the spread ofCOVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic in Japan, this pushed the organizers of the event to decide on its suspension as a precaution, despite Square Enix had activated in recent days to guarantee participants an aseptic and safe environment on the wagons of the trains chosen to host the initiative.

Those who look forward to the release of the new blockbuster RPG by Square Enixhowever, it will be able to watch the gameplay scenes that will be shown by the Japanese publisher in Boston, who in fact confirmed the presence of Final Fantasy 7 Remake at PAX East 2020.