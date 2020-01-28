Final Fantasy 7 Remake: a trailer for the figurine of Cloud riding his motorbike

Share it:

Square Enix and Play Arts Kai have released a trailer to show the new Final Fantasy VII Remake figurine showing Cloud riding the Hardy Daytona, his iconic motorcycle. It is the same figures included in the limited edition 1st Class Edition.

On the Japanese site of Square Enix it is possible to pre-order the bundle that includes the action figure and the standard version of the game at the price of 37,000 yen, cabout 300 euros at the current exchange rate, excluded taxes. Final Fantasy VII 1st Class Edition is currently sold out on Square-Enix Store while it is still available from independent retailers, albeit in very small quantities.

The statue can also be purchased separately from the game starting from April 10, Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date for PS4. FFVII was initially expected for March 3 but the developers have postponed the launch of about a month so as to have more time available to better finish some aspects of the project and deliver a smudge-free game to the community.

More details on Final Fantasy 7 could come from the Taipei Game Show 2020 scheduled for February, the game will be present (it is not clear whether in playable form or not) as part of the Sony PlayStation lineup.