Final Fantasy 3 is updated on PC and mobile with great news

It is not very common for this type of thing to happen, but they are grateful. We refer to the fact that a company updates a game, completely free of charge, when it has already been several years since the last one. It's what happened with Square Enix and Final Fantasy 3 (in its version for PC and mobile devices). In addition, it is a patch that introduces quite remarkable novelties, both technically and playable.

However, it should be noted that changes may vary depending on the version. Some are shared, but others are typical of PCs or mobile devices. In any case, Square Enix has shared them all through an entry on its official website (us via Siliconera). So, now the game incorporates a completely new gallery mode. And it is also updated to the times that run with the theme of battles.

Basically, introducing an automatic battle function (for when the enemies are weak), as well as incorporating the possibility of doubling the speed in the fighting. In addition, there are two exclusive novelties of the PC version (Steam). The first, compatibility with 21: 9 ratio; the second, the settings in the interface.

On the other hand, although it is less important for us, three new languages ​​have also been added: Traditional Chinese (in Steam), Simplified Chinese (in Steam), Thai and Japanese. In addition, to celebrate the update, Square Enix has decided to downgrade the game on the Valve platform.

That way, all those who buy it right now and until next March 2, will be able to get it for only 6.49 euros (half price). You can see all the news of the patch in the video that Square Enix has published and which you have above, in this same news.

What do you think of the news? Can they make you finally buy the game?

Sources: Siliconera / Square Enix