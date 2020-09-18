Final Fantasy 16 only on PS5? Analyst speaks of temporal exclusivity

The confusion continues regarding the Final Fantasy 16 exclusive: Will the game only be released on PlayStation 5? Square Enix initially also mentioned the PC version talking about “Console Exclusive” and then retracted and confirmed the absolute PS5 exclusive. But apparently this is not the case.

According to what reported by Piers Harding-Rolls (Senior Analyst of Ampere Analysis) Final Fantasy 16 would be absolute PS5 exclusive for six months and exclusive console for twelve months. This means that six months after launch the game could arrive on PC while it will not be released on other consoles for a year. Square Enix, as mentioned, has retracted the existence of a PC version reporting as Final Fantasy XVI is a total exclusive PlayStation 5.

We will certainly know more next year, Naoki Yoshida posted a message for the community confirming the arrival of other details in 2021: “We will reveal new information in 2021. In the meantime, I invite you to have fun imagining what is to come. We have many surprises in store, not only for the new chapter of the series, Final Fantasy XVI, but also for Final Fantasy XIV. It goes without saying that I will work hard on both titles!“