Final Fantasy 16: found the official Twitter account?

Final Fantasy 16 has been the subject of many rumors in recent months, to the point that Square Enix has personally intervened to disprove some of the rumors circulating on the net.

Despite the official announcement of the sixteenth final fantasy has yet to arrive, in the past few hours Twisted Voxel discovered what appears to be the Final Fantasy XVI official Twitter profile. The account in question has been created for about a month, during which no tweets have been published, which makes it difficult to ascertain its legitimacy. However, the email linked to the profile is the same one used by Square Enix for the management of many official social pages, so the genuineness of the profile is not entirely to be discarded.

Also according to some rumors, the reveal of the video game would be expected to coincide with one of the next Sony State of Play, but nothing has been confirmed in this regard. Of course we advise you to take all this information with a grain of salt, as there is currently no reliable news on the game. Recently, the rumor that Final Fantasy XVI is an exclusive Playstation 5 thunderstorm has returned to the fore, exactly like in the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4, but to find out more we just have to wait for any communications from the publisher.