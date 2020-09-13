Final Fantasy 16 at the PS5 event on date and price? Square Enix powers the rumors

The announcement of the PS5 event with date and price has only taken place a few hours ago but, as expected, is already causing millions of fans to discuss. Among these we also find Shinji Hashimoto: with a tweet promptly removed, the producer of Square Enix has in fact suggested the presence of his company at the digital show.

The high representative of Square Enix has in fact decided to share on his social networks, albeit for brief moments, the tweet with which Sony invites its fans to admire the PlayStation 5 Showcase to attend “some of the amazing games coming to PS5, and beyond!”.

More than the retweet of the event, it is Hashimoto’s removal that has tickled the community’s fantasies. Square Enix, on the other hand, has already unveiled Project Athia in the PS5 Showcase on 11 June, so this “social rethinking” of the producer could suggest the will of the company to keep their participation secret at the appointment organized by Sony for 16 September.

All the rumors circulated on the net in recent weeks seem to converge on Final Fantasy 16 and its imminent reveal, from the comment on the social networks of I am taylor of Square Enix shared (and here too, immediately removed) in May of this year at the appearance in late August of the Twitter account of FFXVI.

And you, what do you think about it? In the hope of receiving further clarifications from the Japanese publisher and developer, we give you an appointment at ore 22:00 of Wednesday 16 September on Everyeye’s Twitch channel to watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase with us.