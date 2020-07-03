Final Fantasy 14 Online: collaboration with Dragon Quest X announced

Share it:

Dragon Quest X returns to Eorzea today with the start of the event Breaking Brick Mountains, scheduled on Final Fantasy XIV Online until July 27, with many rewards for players.

To participate in the new event, you just need to talk to Havak Alvak to Ul'dah Steps of Naid to begin the mission and then complete the Special Fairies found in various areas of A Realm Reborn. During the event, you will be able to earn the following rewards:

Thug’s Mug headdress

Minion Wind-up Brickman

King Slime Crown headdress

THE new Final Fantasy XIV Online players are invited to download the free trial to access content up to level 35, create a maximum of eight usable characters and try races, classes and activities without any time limit.

Shadowbringers is there third expansion of Final Fantasy XIV Online and has received praise from critics and fans since its release in July 2019. The expansion offers beginners and veterans hundreds of hours of content to explore, including breathtaking new scenarios, the Gunbreaker and Dancer classes, the Hrothgar and Viera races , the Trust system and much more.