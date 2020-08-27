Final Fantasy 14 Online, 7 years of A Realm Reborn: The Rising event announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After celebrating a Final Fantasy X Dragon Quest crossover event, Final Fantasy XIV Online is ready to see the start of a further celebratory initiative.

On Thursday 27 August, the Square Enix title celebrates the seventh anniversary of the release of A Realm Reborn, which took place in 2013. For the occasion, the organization of a special seasonal in game event is announced: The Rising.

Already active, the initiative will remain operational until the next one September 14. Accessible to all adventurers of level 15 or higher, the event offers a series of unique missions in which players will be tasked with aiutare J’bhen Tia a Ul’dah. To make your decorative glass exhibit a success, the character will need the help of a capable assistant! Those who offer support will receive new ones in exchange rewards, including an Ardbert Wind-up minion and a work of art to use to decorate the quarters.

The anniversary of the publication of A Realm Reborn, communicates Square Enix, also coincides with the achievement of the milestone of 20 million registered players. The long-awaited patch 5.3 of Final Fantasy XIV Online is also now available, with the latter also introducing an expanded free trial that allows new players to start their adventure in the game more easily.