'Final Destination' was going to have very different deaths

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This year 'Final destination' turns twenty, and although the popular franchise is still alive with a new sequel on the way, looking back we can talk about its first installment as a classic horror teen. Now that two decades have passed since its premiere, we have just learned, thanks to one of its writers, that this film could have taken a much darker turn.

The first film, directed by James Wong, is a supernatural horror film centered on a group of teenagers who manage to cheat death and survive a plane crash. But soon "death" will return to claim the lives of those who were destined to die on the plane.

The film, and especially its sequels, became known for its elaborate deaths, but one of the writers, Jeffrey Riddick, just revealed in "Consequences of Sound" that the original idea of ​​the film was that some of the teenage survivors of the plane committed suicide after that encounter with death. These would be so tormented by "Death" that they would be forced to kill themselves at the possibility that their greatest fears would be exploited. Riddick specified that the character in Tod, played by Chad E. DonellaHe killed himself by hanging himself in his garage, where his father found his body lifeless. Likewise, Carter, played by Kerr Smith, had to jump in front of a train due to the great guilt and pain for the death of his girlfriend.

New Line

Riddick explains that the co-writers, Glen Morgan and James Wong, They finally made the decision to get rid of this suicidal point of view and suggested creating elaborate murder scenes, which has become the highlight of the franchise.