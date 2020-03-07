 Fin Fang Foom again rumored to appear in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once the rumor sounds of the possible appearance of the villain Fin Fang Foom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a villain who has repeatedly commented that we could get to see him in a movie. The new rumor returns to place its possible debut in the film “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings”, as it rang a few months ago.

Now insider Daniel Richtman points out, and therefore we have to keep talking about rumor, that the alien dragon would appear in the movie, although once again, you don't go into much more detail about how we would see it.

It is not the first time that any reference to this character is made in the UCM, but they have been rather small ideas or images, without actually arriving there has never been confirmed the existence of the character, like that poster that is seen fleetingly in "Hombre de Hierro", or the dragon that we see among the multitude of elements that Trevor had in his “set” of recording in "Iron Man 3".

Fin Fang Foom, who made his debut in “Strange Tales # 89” (1961), is an extraterrestrial being from the world of Kakaranathara. Fin Fang Foom arrives on Earth in ancient China, with the intention of conquering the planet. Using their powers of change of form to mimic the human form, aliens infiltrate human society to study it before beginning their conquest. At the same time, Foom stayed as a reserve and was placed in a tomb in a catatonic state. A man ended up finding the alien ship and stole ten rings, eventually becoming the Mandarin. As we know, part of the rumors of the plot of the film speak of the celebration of a fighting tournament – which is in fact increasingly and more evident by different casting that are emerging -, in which Shang-Chi would participate to become with the Ten Rings.

Via information | Daniel Richtman (via Full Circle Cinema)