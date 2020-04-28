General News

 Filtration reconfirms original idea for Disney + Obi-Wan series

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The Obi-Wan series preparing for Disney + suffered a significant delay because they decided to give, correctly for many, an important rewriting to the project, also counting on Joby Harold as a new writer for the project. One of the main “ailments” made to them was that they had a proposal that was too similar to that of "The Mandalorian".

We do not know what is going to happen with the series, but we could discover what was that discarded approach that he would do for the series, reconfirming some of the sneaky ones that were blown up at the time.

Theoretically the proposal was this:

Tatooine, a desert planet where farmers work hard in the heat of two suns. Meanwhile, they try to defend themselves and their loved ones from the marauders Tusken. A planet on the brink of civilization. And a place where it would be unlikely to find a Jedi master, or an orphan boy where the future of the entire galaxy weighs on his little shoulders.

Making a clearer reading, adapted to what is known from Star Wars, the adventure was set on the planet Tatooine, where a very young Luke Skywalker is, and the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is hidden, under the identity of Ben Kenobi, on the planet to take care of him. Recall that it also sounded in the past that the character A’Sharad Hett was to appear in the series in this context.

READ:   Rey's fate has been raised since Star Wars: The Force Awakens

As we have commented on some occasions, this proposal is not very different from what is already told in flashbacks fashion in the main series of Star Wars comics after its relaunch at the hands of Marvel, because there we see how Obi-Wan intercedes on occasions , and in others he manages to control himself during his stay on the planet.

Via information | The Illuminerdi

