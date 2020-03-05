TV Shows

Filtered video of Verónica Castro and Yolanda Andrade tanning in Acapulco

March 5, 2020
Edie Perez
A video that leaked on social networks where Verónica Castro and Yolanda Andrade appear enjoying the beautiful port of Acapulco, which was recorded when they allegedly maintained an affair.

It was the journalist Jorge Carbajal who leaked the recording, where you can see Veronica and Yolanda in tiny bikinis in a pool sunbathing in the port.

The driver wears a blue bath while sunbathing on a cot, while 'La Vero' models a pink swimsuit, sunglasses and hair held in a ponytail while getting sun tan.

However, nothing is compromising in the recording, only the two of them in what seems like a pleasant talk while enjoying the sun.

This clip comes to light when 'La Vero' continues to deny his romance with the driver despite the fact that several celebrities like Gustavo Adolfo Infante already confirmed that they did have a romantic relationship.

