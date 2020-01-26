 Filtered two new conceptual arts of Ikaris and Ajak in Eternals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We keep talking about the Marvel's Eternal movie although surprisingly this time it is not a picture of the shooting set. On this occasion we talked about another type of filtration that began to emerge last night on social networks. It is a series of promotional arts of the film in which we can see two of its main protagonists Ikaris and Ajak, the characters played by Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.

These images reach us at the moment with very low quality, and many assure that they are not as new as they might seem. Some people say that it is the same image that was shown in D23, which is not the case, as you can see in the image below, which is what they showed at the Disney convention. Likewise, it is commented that this art could already be seen in the San Diego Comic Con, although many of us had not seen it before – since they officially only revealed the art dedicated to the Celestials.

Going a little in detail of the image, in the case of Ikaris we have an outfit that in the first instance could remind us of Iron Man, but looking more closely we see that it is a suit and not an armor. Yes comment that we see how his right arm is illuminated in the purest Captain Marvel style, so many speculate with the possibility that Ikaris also came into contact with the Teseracto at some point. As for Ajak, we see her in a suit that combines green, blue and gold (the same seen in the art of D23), far removed from the tones we usually see in the comics.