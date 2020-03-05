 Filtered the game Star Wars: Project Maverick on PSN

Share it:

Since yesterday there is a stir among Star Wars fans over the news about a new video game. The surprise came when the European PlayStation Network, or the already known as PSN, was updated with a new Star Wars game. (The update comes through the automatic Twitter account PSN Releases). All he said was that the title called "Star Wars: Project Maverick", the online platform had just been added, next to a promotional image.

This information comes amid all those rumors of what could be the next video game that EA will develop based on the well-known galactic franchise. There are not many details yet and we only talk about rumors about what this game could be, but the leak that comes is that this ‘Project Maverick’ it would be the game you are developing EA Motive. According to the filtration, it would be a flight simulator, a fairly common game genre in the franchise. This also fits with what we see in the image, where we have a series of X-Wings addressing an Imperial Destroyer.

As for its release date, there are still many doubts, and although it looks logically to this 2021 as a year, 2022 would also be possible, since it really speaks of the 2022 fiscal year, which in the United States covers from April 2021 to March 2022