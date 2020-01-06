Filtered the first images of DualShock 5

Share it:

A cleaner that seems to work in a development studio with access to development units of PS5 He has had the fantastic idea of ​​publishing some photos of them on social networks, showing images of the DualShock 5.

The desasapland of the new remote seems a bit more robust than we might have expected, eliminating some of the lines of previous models in exchange for a larger desasapland. We will have to wait to have it in our hands to know how comfortable it is.

There is no doubt about the veracity of the images since the appearance of the development units is well known and indeed one appears next to the aforementioned command.

This new command will include some new features such as triggers with an adjustable resistance system, haptic response and USB-C charging, also eliminating some elements such as the light bar that has been so talked about on PS4.

