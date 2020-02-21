 Filtered the Bat-suit and the Bat-moto on the set of The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest



They knew that shortly they were going to shoot outdoor scenes of "The Batman" with the Batsuit and for that reason, last week Matt Reeves published a first preview of the suit. Now, new images of the filming of the film in Glasgow show us a full look of the suit, although in the body of Robert Pattinson's double action.

One of the biggest doubts that solve these images is the hood, and especially the shape of the ears. It also leaves us other details, such as knowing that eyes will be covered, that is to say, it does not take them to the air as it happened with the Batman of Christian Bale or the one of Ben Affleck. It is also possible that it is only for this particular scene, since there were already rumors that we would see them in both situations, and in fact the look offered by Reeves seemed to show his eyes exposed.

Next to this we have a look at the bat-motorcycle, which looks a rather "discreet" design, within what we have seen in movies like "The dark knight". Precisely those motorcycle images also give us a glimpse of who seems to be Zoe Kravitz, that is Selina Kyle.

I lied. This is the best look. pic.twitter.com/KquQF4AfJE – Vicky Depledge (@TyrantVicky) February 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/Hellkr1/status/1230908567034695681