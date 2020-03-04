Filtered Star Wars: Project Maverick in the European PlayStation Store

Share it:

After the success of Star wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which has not only sold many units worldwide, but has even become the GOTY 2019 for some media, it is foreseeable that Respawn and Electronic Arts will continue with the saga in the future. But … what about other possible games based on this rich universe?

Apparently, one has just leaked in the European PlayStation Store. Its name is Star Wars: Project Maverick and although many details have not been revealed, we do know that it will be a multiplayer component game and which will have some kind of beta in the future. We tell you all the details below.

As you can see in the tweet, it was the Twitter PSN Releases account that provided the information. That is why it is also reliable, since its purpose is to notify the arrival of any game that arrives at the store. In addition, the creator of PSN Releases has also shared the official content identification for even more details.

That identification is "EP0006-CUSA19053_00-MAVERICKBETA0001", which indicates a beta. To make matters worse, when checking other functions, we see that PlayStation VR support is marked "no", while Play Together has the number "5", which means there could be multiplayer. You can see this other tweet below.

In any case, there is no way to know if it is an Electronic Arts game or not (which would be the most logical). So far, the American company has not ruled on this. And we have no guarantee that it will do so in the next few hours.

In fact, it would not be the first time that a PS Store content is filtered well in advance. Without going any further, it has happened with the demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which finally came by surprise without prior announcement by Square Enix.

