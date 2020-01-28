Filtered Robert Pattinson and Batmovil Costume Details

Share it:

Little by little we get more details about the new adaptation of DC directed by Matt reeves that will arrive in 2021 under the title 'The Batman' and with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist It is true that we still have a lot of questions about this new bet of the superhero that will focus on his facet of detective, but at least, little by little we are getting a more visual image of where the shots of the restart of the mythical character of Gotham

First of all, how will Pattinson look like Bruce Wayne? Will we see the Batmobile? Who else is going to accompany Pattinson with Zoe Cravitz turned into Catwoman? At the moment it seems that we will have the first two questions answered shortly, as Movieweb collects.

As the media account, a report has arrived that indicates that Batman's suit will be made public very soon, but he advances that it will have nothing to do with what we have already seen carrying Bruce Wayne in previous deliveries on the big screen . Moreover, he assures that he will alienate himself with the expectations of the fandom and that he responds to an exclusive desire of Wayne, that is, that he will not have all the high-tech devices and features that we have seen as a result of the help of Lucius Fox What to deduce from this? That it will be Batman himself who makes the suit, which makes the theory of seeing the origins of the bat hero in 'The Batman' stronger.

With respect to BatmobileIt seems that this vehicle will also have its own imprint and that, although it will be less stylized, it will also present the devices and updates to which the public has become accustomed. It is also added that the model will remind us of a "muscle car", that is, medium-large cars with sporting features, powerful engine and that peted him in America in the sixties and presented us, for example, Clint Eastwood in 'Gran Torino'.

Very pending the arrival of the first trailer, 'The Batman' premieres on June 25, 2021.