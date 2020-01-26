 Filtered plot details of Carnage and Shriek in Venom 2

Share it:

Important filtration would have occurred on the sequel to "Venom" which is currently being shot at Leavesden Studios, in Watford (England) and that soon it seems that it will move to the University of London campus. The HN media has learned a series of important details about the central plot of the film that would help to know part of the context in which it will move.

Although they are details only related to what appears to be the beginning of the film, we advise important spoilers.

The details offered at the moment of the film are the following:

Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) will be executed by the state of California for the multiple murders committed and escapes the Ravencroft Institute for Crime along with Frances Louise Barrison, aka Skriek (allegedly played by Naomie Harris). Barrison is expected to be a prison partner in Ravencroft. It remains to be seen whether or not Cletus already has Carnage's symbiote at this time in the film, but it seems that he has not yet become the villain of the film. Cletus' violent past as a child will also be explored in the film – as we already knew from the photo that Tom Hardy published. LThe reason why he is at the orphanage of St. Estes Home For Boys is that after an investigation, Cletus is blamed for 12 deaths due to the fire that caused the orphanage, which add to the already considerable list of bodies that drag. It is possible that after interviewing Cletus Kadasdy, Eddie received information to investigate the fire. After exposing the new victims, Brock's career as a journalist receives a great boost and could potentially put him in the spotlight of the newly escaped Kasady.

Although most of the production will take place in England, the scene of the film is still San Francisco, California, and at some point it will return to the city to shoot outdoor scenes. "Venom 2", even without an official title, it would hit theaters on October 2, 2020.

