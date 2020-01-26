Filtered photos of the prohibited video of Celia Lora and Apolonia Lapiedra

Share it:

The name of the controversial Mexican playmate Celia Lora became a trend on Twitter after some images of her banned video leaked alongside adult video actress Apolonia Lapiedra, with whom in mid-2019 she collaborated and recorded some videos that very soon They could be available to the public through a subscription to their official website.

This platform presents the daughter model of Chela and Álex Lora in videos and photographs without any filters and how God brought her to the world, material for which a monthly subscription must be paid, since it will not be free, however, Internet users they have been in charge of filtering the material of the 36-year-old woman "free".

Among the photographs that leaked on Twitter you can see Lora and Lapiedra in bed interacting with each other and doing intimate things that were recorded with the intention that your audience can enjoy these.

It should be remembered that Celia Lora has become one of the most controversial celebrities of the artistic medium, since she has no filters to say what she thinks and does not stop for anything to do what she wants, a brave woman who does not care what say the others.

But he is not only known for these actions, but also because he has formed his own career as an actress, model and conductor, such is the case of his most recent appearance on the small screen in the program of Acapulco Shore season 6, where he fell in love to all viewers and even reality show participants.

Celia made her television debut on the "Lucky Ladies" show, but it was in May 2019 when she gained much of her popularity in the middle when she participated in said MTV LA reality show.

Now, Celia Lora is positioned as one of the most sensual celebrities of Instagram, a platform where she constantly falls in love with her millions of followers with daring photographs that undoubtedly do not leave much to the imagination, but not only in this network is very popular, Twitter also steals all eyes, because that's where censorship mocks and shares erotic images that steal more than a sigh.