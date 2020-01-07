Filtered photos of Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaro kissing

Share it:

The Mexican actors Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaro, who met in the filming of the film As a town boyfriend, are caught together kissing. She would have divorced because of him, secure in a news portal.

In the TVNotas show magazine they publish the images in which Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaro appear together, and right there they point out that she would be very much in love with him.

Regina and Martín have been in a romantic relationship for several months, according to information disseminated in Formula Group, and now the aforementioned magazine filters some photographs in which they appear kissing.

Both actors would have met when she was newly married, detailed in the magazine and also write that Regina divorced Roberto Flores because she would have been unfaithful to Altomaro.

A person whom TVNotas interviews mentions that Regina and Martín met in the filming of the film As a boyfriend of the town, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

Unintentionally he conquered her because of her sympathy, her age, her experience and her professional stability, and she is also a cult; and that Regina likes, and without realizing it she began to fall in love. "

Martín Altomaro is an actor originally from Argentina, but raised in Mexico. He has lived for many years in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.

Among some of the films in which he has acted stand out The one who seeks finds, More knows the devil and more recently Guadalupe Reyes.

Regina is originally from Mexico City and is the daughter of also actor Roberto Blandón and is mainly known for her role as Bibi in the television series La Familia P. Luche.