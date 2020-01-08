Filtered photo of filming with Colin Farrell

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that the director of 'The Batman', Matt reeves, just officially confirmed that your version of Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) It will be played by Colin Farrell. Previously it had been reported that Farrell was in talks to get the role, but after filtering some images of the actor in which he seems to be fully involved in the character, the filmmaker has gone to Twitter to (we suppose) officially confirm this signing. Reeves has published a GIF of Farrell with the following sentence: "Wait, is that you, Oz?", a fun way to confirm the news, which can not make us happier.

Reeves's confirmation comes after seeing those photos of Farrell allegedly on the set of 'The Batman', images that went viral on social networks. Although they are somewhat blurred and distant, the snapshots show Farrell with gray hair and dark clothes, clearly carrying an umbrella, accessory rather than characteristic of the Penguin. And this surprises us, because it seems that Farrell will not look like we have seen this character before, so we cannot be more anxious to see what Reeves surprises us with.

Along with Farrell will be several villains in the film: Paul Dano as Enigma, John Turturro as crime chief Carmine Falcone and Zoe Kravitz as Selina "Catwoman" Kyle. Opposing them will be Robert Pattinson as Batman, Y Jeffrey Wright as curator James Gordon.

'The Batman' will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.