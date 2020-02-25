Entertainment

Filtered part of UCM Phase 5 with a date for Captain Marvel 2, Blade and more

February 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
One of the best known sources when it comes to filtering information related to superhero movies is undoubtedly Charles Murphy (of the best known, not necessarily the most reliable), who now claims to know the release dates of some of the films that will shape Phase 5 of UCM.

On your Twitter profile we could see the following information. The calendar would show all the Marvel Studios premieres between 2022 and 2024, revealing only the specific dates of Ant-Man 3, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and Blade.

In the rest of the dates we could have endless movies. It would be time to see the entrance of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the UCM, also the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, perhaps the return of The Avengers with Secret Invasion and many other possibilities.

At the moment the only thing we know through official channels is that this roadmap will mark the premieres of Phase 4 and not all of them have a full release date. It is expected that the television series will be addressed at the Disney + presentation event that will be held on March 5 on the occasion of the landing of the service in Europe.

The fifth phase of this cinematic universe will have to wait a few years for us to know more about it. The fourth phase was announced only when Spider-Man had been released: Away from home, the movie that closed Phase 3 leaving the door open to all kinds of stories that will continue with the characters we already know as they introduce so many others.

