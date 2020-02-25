Filtered part of UCM Phase 5 with a date for Captain Marvel 2, Blade and more

Share it:

One of the best known sources when it comes to filtering information related to superhero movies is undoubtedly Charles Murphy (of the best known, not necessarily the most reliable), who now claims to know the release dates of some of the films that will shape Phase 5 of UCM.

On your Twitter profile we could see the following information. The calendar would show all the Marvel Studios premieres between 2022 and 2024, revealing only the specific dates of Ant-Man 3, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and Blade.

Always SUBJECT TO CHANGE and still much we don't know: MCU 2022-24 2/18/22-Ant-Man 3

5/6/22-Black Panther II

7/29/22-Captain Marvel 2

10/7/22-Blade

2/17/23

5/5/23

7/28 / 23-

11/3 / 23-

5/24-🤫 – Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) February 20, 2020

In the rest of the dates we could have endless movies. It would be time to see the entrance of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the UCM, also the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, perhaps the return of The Avengers with Secret Invasion and many other possibilities.

At the moment the only thing we know through official channels is that this roadmap will mark the premieres of Phase 4 and not all of them have a full release date. It is expected that the television series will be addressed at the Disney + presentation event that will be held on March 5 on the occasion of the landing of the service in Europe.

The fifth phase of this cinematic universe will have to wait a few years for us to know more about it. The fourth phase was announced only when Spider-Man had been released: Away from home, the movie that closed Phase 3 leaving the door open to all kinds of stories that will continue with the characters we already know as they introduce so many others.