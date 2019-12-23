General News

 Filtered images of the shooting of an action sequence of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Assembly of Winter Soldier / Winter Soldier / Bucky and Falcon / Halcon

Filming this week of the series “The Falcon and The Winder Soldier” in Atlanta, Georgia, it leaves us with a new look that is raising certain doubts among the fans, especially because we still don't know how to interpret these images. It would be a sequence of action in which they would mainly participate Sebastian Stan Y Anthony Mackie both characterized for their respective roles of Bucky and Sam Wilson.

In these images we can also see Emily VanCamp, which repeats his role as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Bruhl, who plays the villain Zemo. Both look apparently in their civilian aspects, but it is not clear what role they play in the sequence.

It seems that there is some kind of situation that destabilizes them (earthquake?), And we can also see some with weapons in some images. What is most surprising about these images is how together they seem to be Bucky and Sam with Zemo, without getting the thing to the hands. Will the villain be helping the pair of heroes?

READ:           'The New Pope' trailer: HBO returns Jude Law to the Vatican in the continuation of Paolo Sorrentino's success


Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in AtlantaShooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta Shooting image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2019) in Atlanta
Via information | Just jared
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.