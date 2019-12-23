 Filtered images of the shooting of an action sequence of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Share it:

Filming this week of the series “The Falcon and The Winder Soldier” in Atlanta, Georgia, it leaves us with a new look that is raising certain doubts among the fans, especially because we still don't know how to interpret these images. It would be a sequence of action in which they would mainly participate Sebastian Stan Y Anthony Mackie both characterized for their respective roles of Bucky and Sam Wilson.

In these images we can also see Emily VanCamp, which repeats his role as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Bruhl, who plays the villain Zemo. Both look apparently in their civilian aspects, but it is not clear what role they play in the sequence.

It seems that there is some kind of situation that destabilizes them (earthquake?), And we can also see some with weapons in some images. What is most surprising about these images is how together they seem to be Bucky and Sam with Zemo, without getting the thing to the hands. Will the villain be helping the pair of heroes?







Via information | Just jared