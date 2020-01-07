TV Shows

Filtered images of "The Batman", tape by Matt Reeves

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The filming of the expected film directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman", has already begun and is taking place in the streets of London, as indicated by patrols, ambulances and trucks of "Gotham" that run through the streets of the city .

The user Wade Gravett published through Twitter a couple of images that he took from the windows of his office on the morning of this Monday where the cinema cranes, cameras and lights that accompany the filming set of the tape directed by Matt are seen Reeves



According to some media specialized in the subject, the premiere of this film is scheduled for June 2021 and the details have been revealed little by little.

Until now it is known that the person in charge of playing Batman, The Dark Knight, will be the actor Robert Pattinson, recognized mostly for his interpretation of Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, while Colin Farrel will give life to the villain, "The Penguin ", and Zoë Kravitz to Gatúbela.

The images show a man who seems to be Pattinson, aboard a motorcycle filming with a helmet and gray clothes, while near a police scene a man in a black suit and white hair is considered to be Farrell.

But that is not all, the images also reveal other details of the film, such as the arrival of the media of "Gotham", "Gotham News", who come to the accident.

The filming of the film began at the end of 2019, on January 4, actor Jeffrey Wright (who will play "Commissioner Gordon") confirmed that the filming continues with a tweet that reads: "I woke up at 10 in the night thinking I was late 4:45 am now. To Gotham. "

. (tagsToTranslate) The Batman (t) Robert Pattinson

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.