Filtered images of "The Batman", tape by Matt Reeves

The filming of the expected film directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman", has already begun and is taking place in the streets of London, as indicated by patrols, ambulances and trucks of "Gotham" that run through the streets of the city .

The user Wade Gravett published through Twitter a couple of images that he took from the windows of his office on the morning of this Monday where the cinema cranes, cameras and lights that accompany the filming set of the tape directed by Matt are seen Reeves

Just want to clear something up!

My pic on the left was taken at 12.30pm when they used a stand-in to set up the shot.

My pic on the right was taken at 3.30pm when filming was active and it's clearly Robert Pattinson.

Trousers, boots, jacket all have differences pic.twitter.com/htYFo2onbr – Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav)

According to some media specialized in the subject, the premiere of this film is scheduled for June 2021 and the details have been revealed little by little.

Until now it is known that the person in charge of playing Batman, The Dark Knight, will be the actor Robert Pattinson, recognized mostly for his interpretation of Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, while Colin Farrel will give life to the villain, "The Penguin ", and Zoë Kravitz to Gatúbela.

The images show a man who seems to be Pattinson, aboard a motorcycle filming with a helmet and gray clothes, while near a police scene a man in a black suit and white hair is considered to be Farrell.

But that is not all, the images also reveal other details of the film, such as the arrival of the media of "Gotham", "Gotham News", who come to the accident.

The filming of the film began at the end of 2019, on January 4, actor Jeffrey Wright (who will play "Commissioner Gordon") confirmed that the filming continues with a tweet that reads: "I woke up at 10 in the night thinking I was late 4:45 am now. To Gotham. "