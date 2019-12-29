Entertainment

Filtered images of Falcon and the Winter Soldiers suggest the introduction of the X-Men in the UCM

The arrival of X Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most anticipated events by fans of mutants. Although the rumors suggest that it will be in the next film of The Avengers Where we see these peculiar heroes, Marvel Studios can present their existence much earlier.

According to the Hypertext website, Charles Murphy, a respectable source of leaks about Marvel's future plans, published photographs of the Falcon and Winter Soldier filming set.

Recently, a Twitter user named Luke Hatcher has also posted photos of the Atlanta shooting set that shows the flag of Madripoor. This location is a fictional island where the X mansion, base of operations of the X-Men.

The appearance of Madripoor in Falcon and the Winter Soldier could indicate that we will finally see references to the X-Men or the introduction of some of his characters.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive at Disney +, the Disney subscription platform.

