 Filtered first image with the appearance of Jared Leto in Morbius

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Morbius from Marvel Comics

One of the films that will arrive this year is "Morbius: The Living Vampire" but, unlike the other premieres of this 2020, we have not yet had real news about it.

It is expected that this Monday a first trailer arrives that has already been qualified, but while we wait we can open our mouths with a first look (filtered) to the aspect that will star actor Jared Leto as Michael Morbius in the production of Sony Pictures.

As we can see in the image offered by a reporter from The GWW (quite reliable in this kind of thing), we can see a close-up of Leto characterized as the character of the comics, far from the casual aspect that we could see in the Filtered images of filming last year.

"Morbius: The Living Vampire" It has been directed by Daniel Espinosa and has cast actors such as Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson or Jared Harris. Its premiere is scheduled for July 31, 2020.

