Filtered date and map of Warzone, the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Information regarding the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, apparently called Warzone, continues to arrive through numerous leaks, the last ones being what the complete map of this independent game mode looks like and the release date.

On the one hand the Twitter user @ Okami13 says we will have Warzone on March 10. The reason to believe in what he says is that he advanced the shooting mode alpha before it was officially announced before the game went on sale.

Among the details commented on by this user, it is also mentioned that Warzone will be independent of the game launched last year, which will be free and will be released allowing only squad games. Also that we will have a trailer that will be released today or Monday.

On the other hand we have a filtering out of Reddit where it has been published what would be the entire Warzone map, showing more or less the same as we saw the last time that map was filtered but in a somewhat sharper way. Players will recognize some areas of other game modes in this conglomerate.

It seems that we are really close to the official Warzone announcement after months of pleas from a community that was wishing to have access to a battle royale with the mechanics of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the most played game in the saga in its history recent.