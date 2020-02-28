Filtered an image of a victim of Enigma in 'The Batman'

Share it:

As the fandom will know, the Dark Knight will return next June 25, 2021 with 'The Batman', directed by Matt reeves and with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist We know the release date but few more details have been made public of this new cinematic delivery of DC Comics. Although at least we already know that we will have several mythical villains in history, including Penguin (with Colin Farrell) and Enigma. Paul Dano It has been who has signed to be the new villain and although we have not yet been able to see it characterized, a new trace of its existence would have arrived in the form of filtered image.

It has been in Reddit where a sinister image has been shared that would respond to one of the victims of this villain. In the snapshot in question appears the head of a person wrapped in plastic with a written message where you can read "No More Lies". As Reddit users point out in the post, Riddler would have placed the victim's body in a chair Wayne Manor – which Matt Reeves had previously shown -, and the message would be a direct note dedicated to Wayne telling him that he knows Batman's secret identity. In the comics, Edward Nigma is known for leaving clues and riddles, and this image would fit perfectly with the "detective side" that we will have in 'The Batman' that, supposedly, will follow the 'The long Halloween' comic, where the Dark Knight tries to discover the identity of Festivo, a mysterious murderer who, taking advantage of the calendar dates, is perpetrating a series of murders in cold blood.