         Filmmaker Mode: this is the promising TV technology powered by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and James Cameron

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The list of filmmakers who have collaborated with UHD Alliance impresses. Martin Scorsese, Ryan Coogler, James Cameron, JJ Abrams, Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson, M. Night Shyamalan, Ava DuVernay, Damien Chazelle, Ang Lee, Rian Johnson … All of them, and some other directors as respected as these, they have worked with the UHD Alliance organization to tune Filmmaker Mode, a technology that will be present in many of the televisions that will arrive in stores in 2020, and that aims to improve the experience that the movies we see at home offer us.

UHD Alliance is an organization made up of many consumer electronics brands, content distributors, film and television studios, and technology companies to define the requirements and standards that must ensure that our experience when we enjoy content 4K UHD and HDR in our house be optimal. There is no doubt that it is an ambitious purpose. In any case, it is surprising that a single innovation has managed to "get into the car" as many respected directors as those mentioned in the previous paragraph. The answer lies in the philosophy of Filmmaker Mode.





The purpose of this technology is to get our televisions to reproduce the cinematographic content in general, and, therefore, not only the movies, but also the series, preserving exactly the original vision of the director. This objective requires that the aesthetics of the images in our house be the same with which the director worked during the postproduction of his film on the mastering monitor. And it is not easy to achieve because the lighting conditions in which we play movies at home are usually very different and much more aggressive than those recreated by movie theaters, in which everything should be taken care of so that our experience is optimal (We all know that unfortunately many commercial cinemas are not up to par.)

This is how Filmmaker Mode works

A very important feature of this technology that will surely please many moviegoers is that when we activate it (it can be enabled and disabled at any time by pressing a button on the TV remote control) All video postprocessing is automatically disabled that the TVs carry out. Including the movement smoothing algorithm. But this is far from enough. The television, in addition, must be able to identify the ambient brightness of the room in which we are using it to introduce the adjustments in the necessary video parameters so that the images faithfully respect the director's vision.

The purpose of Filmmaker Mode is to get our televisions to reproduce the cinematographic content while preserving exactly the original vision of the director

Not only is it essential to preserve the original aspect ratio and the rate of images per second, but also the color, contrast, sharpness, and, of course, minimize noise. In short, it is about the aesthetics of the images in our house being the same as the director worked during the postproduction of his film. A side effect of the adjustments introduced by this technology in the image parameters is that the TV should be able to recover more detail both in the shaded areas and in highlights, so it is likely that the HDR will look better when we activate this mode than if we keep it off. It is something that we can easily check when the first TV with Filmmaker Mode falls into our hands.

UHD Alliance has confirmed that the development of this technology has required that television manufacturers work side by side and for the first time with content creators and film directors, so that seventh art fans can meet expectations reasonably optimistic about the impact that this innovation can have in our experience. And who, for whatever reason, this does not convince you just have to press a button on your remote to disable Filmmaker Mode. Fortunately, this technology will not force us to dive into the advanced setting parameters of the TV. In fact, many TVs will automatically activate it upon receiving the dynamic metadata associated with the content we are playing.

These are the brands that support this technology

At the moment, some large television manufacturers have confirmed that they will support this innovation, so they will implement it in some of the devices they will place in stores during 2020. The brands that have confirmed their support for Filmmaker Mode are LG, Panasonic, VIZIO ( which is little known in Europe but very popular in the United States), Samsung and Philips, although possibly in the future other companies will be added.

Before concluding the article, it is worth asking ourselves a question that seems interesting to me: what differences will we perceive when we reproduce the same film on two different televisions that incorporate Filmmaker Mode technology? Interestingly, according to UHD Alliance all televisions will be consistent when activating this mode, so the aesthetics of the film should be identical. The only perceivable differences should respond to the different capabilities of TVs in terms of level of detail recovery, native contrast or brightness delivery, although they may be somewhat attenuated by this technology. We will check it when the first TVs arrive with Filmmaker Mode. Promised.

More information | UHD Alliance