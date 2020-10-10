filming of the third season is near! That’s when they will start

Now that we’ve finally witnessed the shocking revelations of The Boys 2 finale we can finally get back to enjoying the typical abstinence crisis that characterizes fans of TV series. Fortunately, showrunner Eric Kripke arrives to console us by revealing more about the future of the Amazon series.

The mind in charge of the project was interviewed by The Wrap and it was reasonable to expect a question about the start of work on season 3: “To be honest we wrote most of the script, so I already know most of the events of the season. Maybe early 2021? I mean, we live in an unpredictable world, but the goal is the beginning of 2021“.

Considering that there are a few months left, we can take this as a good sign. It is likely that, given the success of the series and Amazon’s full support, long-term plans already existed for The Boys, so the process of writing the new episodes must have taken up most of the current year and could now be winding down.

That said, it remains to be understood when new episodes will be available. The second season took June to November 2019 to complete, and it aired in September 2020. That means we may have to wait until 2022 before seeing how the mad battle against the controversial Supers will continue.

We leave you to considerations on the future of The Boys, reminding you that in the third season there will also be Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.