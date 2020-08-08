filming of the reunion postponed again

Share it:

It seems like centuries have passed since the Friends reunion for HBO Max was announced, yet it's only a few months. In the meantime, filming for the special should have started and even ended, but as we know it didn't and … It won't be this time either.

Because of global pandemic that in recent months has strongly affected every part of the world, and in particular countries such as the United States and Brazil, where the numbers of infections and deaths due to the virus are still very high, film and television productions have suffered stops, slowdowns and postponements of each genre, and the same goes for Friends.

In the case of the special of HBO Max of the famous comedy, filming was supposed to start last March, but with the increase in risks and the production stop, they were then postponed to the month of May, making it impossible to complete the works in time for the launch of the platform.

In the meantime, it was reported that the production would be given the green light once the situation calmed down, but the recent situation still worries enormously, especially given that Los Angeles County is one of the most affected by the virus, and the location designated for filming would be Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Thus, from what seemed to be the new date chosen for the restart, August 17, it was decided to postpone everything again until a later date.

So it seems we will have to wait a little longer to see Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe and Joey together again.