Filming of Falcon and The Winter Soldier paralyzed by the coronavirus

One of the most important premieres of the year for Disney + has been affected by the spread of COVID-19, an event that has led to the cancellation of the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier It was taking place in Prague, so it was not clear if they were able to shoot all the scenes they planned for the city.

In the city, schools have been closed and flights and events have been restricted, which has alarmed the producer who has preferred to take precautions and safeguard the cast and crew.

Most of the series has already been shot in Atlanta, but it needed a few days of recording in Prague, according to Deadline information. It was hoped that the shooting ends in a week, but after the cancellation all have been sent back to Atlanta, without us knowing if they were able to shoot what they needed in the Czech Republic.

It is not the first time that external elements affect this shoot, since in Puerto Rico they had to stop for an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 that took place in the country. Despite all this, the series is still dated for the month of August of this year at Disney +.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is a kind of spinoff story where Anthony Mackie in the role of Falcon will have to live with the responsibility of having inherited the shield of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. Next to him will be Sebastian Stan as Bucky / The Winter Soldier, who is going to have to face an old enemy, Zemo.

This would be one of the first series of the UCM for Disney +, accompanying it between the premieres of this 2020 should be WandaVision, also dated for the last months of the year. Then others like Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel will follow.