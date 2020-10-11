filming has begun, the actors celebrate on the set

Green light for the seventh season of The Flash and for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow: one great news for fans of The CW series, announced thanks to photos from the set.

“The Legends are back to save the timeline! “, can be read on LOT’s official Instagram profile. In the first image we see Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Olivia Swann (Astra Logue), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory), Shayan Sobhian (Behrad Tarazi) and Tala Ashe (Zari Tarazi) immortalized in a group photo. Everyone wears their ordinance mask, removed only when shooting the scenes.

The remaining shots take us inside the set together with the crew and the protagonists, and it is possible to see a decidedly rock setting, between guitars and drums. Could this be the episode that will reveal something about Sara Lance’s fate?

We will find out only by living, but in the meantime we can rejoice for the return of another flagship series of the DC universe: after the suspension due to Covid also The Flash is back in production in Vancouver, even if the details regarding the new episodes of the red sprinter are still kept secret. The fact that he’s back to racing after a long hiatus is still a great way to celebrate 30 years since the Flash’s television debut.

Are you waiting for the two The CW series? What could happen in the new seasons? Tell us yours in the comments!