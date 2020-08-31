Filming for the last season begins, that’s where

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Salvatore Esposito and Marco d’Amore are ready to return to the set in view of the fifth season of Gomorrah: for the grand finale a return to the places of origin could not be missing.

The first season had presented the various characters to us, highlighting the state of decay linked to one of the most controversial neighborhoods in Naples. Scampia and its sails they have been the scene of many violent clashes in the various episodes of Gomorrah, and many of the characters that populate the series live in the immense popular buildings.

Now the actors and the crew they are back to spin in the yellow sail. Although the demolition of some buildings has already begun in view of the redevelopment of the neighborhood, a substantial part is still intact and available for filming.

In previous seasons we have witnessed the expansion of Genny Savastano’s empire, forced to build a life elsewhere. However, the authors have described well how it is impossible for some criminals to abandon their roots, for which we saw Genny return to Naples, agreeing to give up his comforts and to hole up in a small hiding place in order to be able to resume his old pending business.

As already announced, in the new season we will also meet Ciro Di Marzio, but to be able to get your hands on the new bets there will probably be a long wait. Presumably the last season will air in the fall of 2021, or at the beginning of 2022 at the latest. In the meantime, check out Salvatore Esposito’s best acting rehearsals.