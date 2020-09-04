filming for season 6 will begin earlier than expected

Share it:

Although the first part of the Lucifer’s fifth season just released, the producers of the procedural series know that fans are eager to know how it will turn out. Netflix then unveiled the filming start date for season 6, which heralds big news coming in the coming months.

As revealed by some sources of the portal TVLine, barring unforeseen events the filming of the second half of season 5 will end on 24 September and the day immediately after the cast and crew will launch headlong into the final episodes of the series. If production were to respect the schedule, it is therefore likely that the second tranche of season 5 will arrive before Christmas, while for the last chapters of the adventures of Tom Ellis e Lauren German we may have to wait until next summer.

In order not to miss a single detail on developments and updates from the set of serie Netflix, We refer you to our focus on Lucifer 5 and the recent previews on what we will see in the next half of Lucifer 5. Meanwhile, let us know if the fifth season is as exciting as the previous ones, what do you think of the dual interpretation of Ellis and, why not, also what do you expect from the next episodes.