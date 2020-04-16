General News

 Filming dates for She-Hulk, Spider-Man 3 and Moon Knight

April 16, 2020
Montage of She-Hulk, Spider-Man and Moon Knight

Today has been updated Production Weekly and Film & Television Industry Alliance (or as we also know it Production List), offering news about filming dates of upcoming projects from the film and television industry. It is true that in the current situation we live in, it is unlikely that these dates will be maintained, but it does give us a clue about the priorities of the studies.

These means are not always totally precise in terms of dates, since it is also difficult to hit with such precision, but they do tend to hit approximately the date, hence they serve as guidance. According to these latest information, the new filming dates would be:

  • She-Hulk: I start on July 6, in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Spider-man 3: production from July 13 to October 30, at locations Atlanta, Georgia; New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA, and Iceland.
  • Moon Knight: started on November 16, and would last for 26 weeks, under the false title Good Faith.

Above all, the production of the third of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, That would extend for three and a half monthsTherefore, in the event that production starts in September (currently the most viable scenario), it will last until November / December, depending on what date September starts. Recall that the film still has its premiere scheduled for July 2021.

It is also being read that when the filming of Spider-Man and the She-Hulk series coincide on dates and locations, there is the possibility of some kind of crossover, such as a cameo, between series and film.

Via information | Production Weekly | Film & Television Industry Alliance | MCU Cosmic

