Filmin premieres the documentary 'Equilibri' with Okuda

We live in a strange time. The (COVID-19) has caught us all by surprise and we must get used to a new way (hopefully temporary) of living. To get a little better these times of closure, we have already been able to enjoy all the Netflix, HBO or even Filmin catalog, so we are always eager to see what new proposals these platforms surprise us with. While we enjoy series like 'This shit is beyond me', suspense or even erotic movies, there are also many who enjoy watching documentaries. And that Filmin knows very well, which will surprise us from tomorrow, April 8, with a new report thanks to Okuda San Miguel, which will make available to all the documentary 'Equilibri'.

This will be open to all subscribers of the digital platform, but it can also be viewed by everyone after paying € 2.95. The money collected during the period of confinement, both by the Onza distributor and by the co-producers –A Punt Mèdia, Docu Producciones and Ink and Movement– and Okuda, will be donated entirely to the Red Cross Respond campaign.



'Equilibri', directed by Batiste Miguel, goes through the entire process of creating, designing and assembling the flaw that Okuda designed in 2018 along with the fallas masters Latorre and Sanz. A flaw that, as happens with each project of this multidisciplinary artist, surprised by its originality, color and by condensing many elements of its particular imaginary.