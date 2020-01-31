         Filmin and Universal partner to incorporate almost a hundred modern Hollywood classics to the platform

Share it:

After his successful agreement with MGM a few months ago, Filmin has surprised everyone again with his new agreement with NBCUniversal to add several legendary studio movies to your subscription catalog starting next March 1st.

The platform of the classics

The platform starts 2020 with a new agreement with NBCUniversal (NBCU) that reinforces its commitment to offer the best cinema in Hollywood. Thanks to this agreement, up to seventy-five mythical titles of the impressive NBCU catalog will be available starting next March 1st.

Among them, subscribers will find 12 movies directed by Alfred Hitchcock, such as' Psychosis', 'Vertigo' (among the dead) ',' The indiscreet window ',' The rope ',' Marnie, the thief ',' The birds' and 'The man who knew too much', among others.

From the 'Thirst for evil' by Orson Welles or the 'Spartacus' by Stanley Kubrick; going through 'Perdition', 'Days without a footprint' and 'Front page', by Billy Wilder, until horror movie and science fiction jewelry like 'Darkman', 'The Thing', 'Twelve Monkeys', 'Strange Days' or 'Tremors', among many other titles.

Comedy will also have a place with the Chevy Chase classics 'Fletch, the chameleon' and 'Fletch revives'; 'Movida del 76', 'Granujas at full speed', or the iconic films of John Hughes 'The Club of the Five', 'The explosive woman' and 'Sixteen candles'.

The movies will be Available in High Definition in Spanish and in the original version with subtitles, only for Filmin subscribers as of March 1.