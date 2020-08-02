Film noir: five titles to be recovered via streaming

Share it:

Since the 1920s, noir cinema has been able to show the world stories of incredible originality, offered unique atmospheres, inhabited by damned, melancholic, self-destructive yet indomitable characters, faithful to themselves.

In struggle against the established order, against the "law" (which is opposed to justice in the universal sense) they are called to resolve crimes, misdeeds, to take charge of an existence often gram, in which the truth will leave them with a handful of flies.

Whether it's Chicago or Paris, Rome or some other location, noir cinema has a unique charm, because despite an apparently rigid structure allows you to develop the characters.

In recent years many films have been able to make the public rediscover the charm of uncertainty, the evolution of a plot within murky universes, in which intrigue, duplicity and style were fused together.

And among many, these five are certainly titles to be recovered as soon as possible.

Hollywoodland

Allen Coulter's Hollywoodland is one of the best noir films of the new millennium, a trip to the decadent and false Hollywood of the late 1950s.

The protagonist is the detective Louis Simo (Adrien Brody), an egoistic and materialistic individual, who will find himself involved in the investigation on the suicide of George Reeves (Ben Affleck), an actor who played Superman with some success and popularity on the TV show of the era.

In short, he will be faced with a murky death, in which mysteries, grudges and extramarital relationships surround a ruthless celluloid universe, where success is a mirage contained in the hands of powerful and vindictive men.

With a cast that also includes stars of the caliber of Diane Lane and Bob Hoskins as the powerful spouses Mannix (owners of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), Hollywoodland thrives on the contrast between two existential failures: that of Simo, who thanks to the case will still deal with his being a father and a detective of very low rank, and a Reeves to whom Affleck gives a desperate ambition, selfishness and insecurity that make him a perfect symbol of the many aspirants stars who got lost in the fog of a feral Hollywood.

Beautiful in Jonathan Freeman's photography, which alternates light and darkness, Coulter's film is perfect in destroy the film and television "myth" of the glamorous 1950s, in shedding a non-definitive light on a death that shocked an entire generation of children who had the hero par excellence in Reeves.

By winking at the "losers" but true to themselves who made the genre great in the 1930s and 1940s, Brody stands as a symbol of that truth that the "Wonderful Country" never wants to know fully, consciously that it can destroy it, just as it destroys Reeves.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

collateral

In the filmography of the great Michael Mann, Collateral from an aesthetic and thematic point of view has a place of first magnitude, and still represents one of Tom Cruise's most incisive and successful roles.

Los Angeles shines with the darkness made electric kingdom thanks to a photographic digital that has made the history of cinema. The neon lights, the glass, concrete surfaces, the crowd, everything is part of a giant beehive, of a gear inside which Cruise's Vincent moves like a predator.

Fierce, charismatic, eloquent and manipulative, he is one of the most successful villains of the genre, to which he is opposed an initially self-conscious and submissive Jamie Foxx, very good at painting an antihero in spite of himself, a man who drives fear towards qualities and actions he would never have been capable of.

Compared to the past, it is now the multicultural and alienating metropolis, the concrete cube and techno music that are the protagonists.

But the loneliness, the despair, the death that hovers indifferent and oppressive are always the same, from the times of Humphrey Bogart to this kind of dark buddy movie.

Collateral is an Odyssey between lies and death, with an outline cast that includes stars of the caliber of Javier Bardem, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffallo and Peter Berg.

From the aesthetic point of view and for the depth and evolution it can give in the characters, it is still something with few peers today.

Halfway between the tribute to the great French noir like Samourai or Night over the city of Melville and the urban revenge like Ghost Dog, Collateral is a film animated by a splendid desperation.

Uncertainty, doubt, suspense and the ability to make us attracted to evil, by this atypical killer, had made it and still make it a work of great charm and depth.

Available on Netflix.

The consequences of love

According to many, the true masterpiece of Paolo Sorrentino, noir that in 2004 left public and critical stunned, and provided an important breath of oxygen to Italian cinema.

Toni Servillo and his Titta Di Girolamo constitute a mad splinter in the cinematographic narration of the new millennium.

He moves his plush steps into a universe where style becomes narration, aesthetic meaning, where direction creates an alienating and oppressive labyrinth, in which the rhythm is irregular, syncopated.

Here too, as in the best examples of the genre, the protagonist is an individual who through a casual encounter, the one with a beautiful and mysterious Sofia (Olivia Magnani), becomes aware of the misery of his existence as a loser, refused father, who survived himself , lone stray dog ​​in debt with a Cosa Nostra that uses it as a figurehead and handyman.

Sorrentino makes the transformation from cowardly survivor to brave loser, charming because it can be shared, full of silent dignity.

Cold in the colors of an aseptic and ruthless Switzerland, inhabited by desperate and shipwrecked people of life, often grotesque and full of masks as only a Sorrentino film can be, The consequences of love is a noir as atypical as it is fascinating and complex. And with a monumental Servillo.

Available on Tim Vision.

To Bittersweet Life

Korean cinema was already great 15 years ago, when it gave us films like this noir, jewel signed by Kim Jee-Woon, able to pay homage to the great classics of the European and American genre and together to connect everything to a popular dimension of revenge movie.

A Bittersweet Life is authorial in the highest sense of the term, connected to the conflict between honor and duty.

In Lee Byung-hun's Kim he has a damned and charming protagonist, a hotel manager who is actually the right arm of a ferocious mafia boss but who blindly trusts him.

Surprisingly, the meeting with his boss's lover will lead him towards a total rebellion against the rules that has always chosen to follow.

Elegant, with a perennial contrast between above and below, luxury and poverty, connected to a dimension of violence and at the same time of great touch and poetry, it has in the direction of Jee-Woon the trump card to be unique.

A noir that embraces a process that has in despair and in the search for death its fulcrum.

On balance more than Hammett or Chandler, Bittersweet Life seems to connect to James Ellroy's narrative, behind the patina of homage declared to Tarantino, to Sergio Leone or to the cinema of Takeshi Kitano.

Certainly the most "animated" of the five, but also the most profound, coherent in showing a path of revenge that does not seek victory, but to restore a kingdom of the mind, fighting against a part of oneself.

Available on Netflix.

Brick

Absolutely incredible debut for Rian Johnson, costing just $ 450,000, it was the 2005 Sundance Film Festival event film, and still today according to many it is the best film ever made by one of the most talked about directors of our time.

Deeply connected to Kurosawa, to spaghetti westerns, to the hard boiled that was, as well as to the mythical anime series Cowboy Bebop, Brick has the protagonist in a very good Joseph Gordon-Levitt of an interweaving studied in detail, in which his Brendan collects the witness of the various detective and romantic anti-heroes to the Sam Spade.

The most incredible thing about this film, from the simply wonderful direction and photography, is that everything is set in a youthful universe of which a desperate, violent, merciless image shines through, but where good and bad to the last appear blurred.

The characters are in all respects tied to a classicism well known to the public: the boss, the smart girl, the victim, the killer. Yet at the same time completely new for modus operandi, style, for their representation of a continuity of a criminal undergrowth, which makes the cement of San Clemente the new Los Angeles of the 1940s.

The truth comes like a bitter cup, the protagonist will have to drink it with the certainty of not having won at all, loyalty and love are illusions, weapons of suggestion, in a chess game where the police and the authorities are absent if not downright enemy.

There is much unreal in it Brick, but there is also a lot of concrete. Violence, the lack of points of reference for a drugged generation of easy money, success and appearances, in which the friendly, generous and decidedly unlucky Brendan, if nothing else, can claim with few others that he has his own code, his own morality.

Without ever giving points of reference to the viewer, with continuous twists and sequences animated by a textbook crescendo, Brick is one of the best-crafted noir films of the new millennium.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.